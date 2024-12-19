Close Menu
    Yuri Lima posa com Nala, filha dele e de IZA, e se declara

    yuri lima posa com nala filha dele e de iza e se declara 6df9b6f1
    Here is a summary of the news article:

    Yuri Lima, a Brazilian footballer, shared new photos of his daughter Nala, born on October 13, through Instagram. The baby is the result of his past relationship with singer IZA. Through a carousel of photos, Yuri declared his love for his daughter and shared intimate moments, including a visit to the hospital and giving her a bottle.

    In the captions, Yuri wrote: “In a short time, you’ve already changed everything for the better for my daughter. Thank you for the best present, God!”

    Several prominent figures from the world of football commented and celebrated Yuri’s family, including former players Sidão, Paulinho Boia, and Alan Empereur.

